Forever Family: Meet Trevion

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week in our Forever Family segment, we want to bring back the story of a young man who has so many wonderful qualities.

Trevion would bring so much positivity to a home.

Trevion says he enjoys reading and playing sports. He currently plays football for his high school team.

“My favorite position is wide receiver, and I like jumping over people’s heads and catching the ball over them,” Trevion said.

He said having a Forever Family would mean “knowing that someone is going to be there when I am down, and they can pick me back up.”

“He is looking for a family that is going to be active and do things,” Child Advocate Stan Price said. “He has been in several different families so I don’t think that there is any right or wrong, but I think that he just wants people to do stuff with, the more the merrier.”

To learn more, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY or go to foreverfamily.org.

