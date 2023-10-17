First Alert Forecast: traditionally cool and crisp fall air

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Tuesday! Your First Alert Forecast opens with fair, but chilly skies across the Lower Cape Fear Region. Temperatures will peak in the 60s this afternoon; a couple degrees warmer than yesterday. Crisp and chilly 40s are likely once again tonight, but 70s will mix in by Wednesday and Thursday. The next best chance for showers will come with the approach of the next cold front: 10% Thursday, 30% Thursday night, 30% Friday, 50% Friday night, and 30% for Saturday.

In the tropics, the final quarter of Atlantic Hurricane Season is here. A disturbance called Invest 94L continues to carry high development odds as it worms its way toward the Caribbean Islands by the weekend. Thankfully, there are no definable threats to the Carolinas as of now, and no other systems poised for development. wect.com/hurricane always has you covered in any case.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

