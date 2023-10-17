COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs donations for new physical education equipment

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A teacher at Tabor City Middle School is hoping anyone who understands the importance of sports in school will step up to the plate to help. The 6-8 grade teacher would like to buy physical education equipment and balls. She’s hoping to get donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“We have recently just moved into our new school building,” Coach Watts said on her DonorsChoose page. “We are now officially a K-8 school! Unfortunately, our equipment is lacking when it comes to what we can provide our students. We are in need of new physical education equipment and sports balls of all kinds.”

Coach Watts needs $298. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the sports equipment and deliver it to the school.

“All of our equipment looks like the remainder of our previous school buildings, old, worn, and torn down with holes scattered about,” she said. “The balls we currently have do not hold the air that’s put in them. They deflate within 10-15 minutes or have cuts and tears all over them, exposing the sensitive part of the ball. This will allow us the match the outside of our new school building, and begin the school year without being held back by the rubble of our our previous buildings.”

If you would like to make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.