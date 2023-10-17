Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs donations for new physical education equipment

Community Classroom
Community Classroom(WECT)
By Frances Weller
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A teacher at Tabor City Middle School is hoping anyone who understands the importance of sports in school will step up to the plate to help. The 6-8 grade teacher would like to buy physical education equipment and balls. She’s hoping to get donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“We have recently just moved into our new school building,” Coach Watts said on her DonorsChoose page. “We are now officially a K-8 school! Unfortunately, our equipment is lacking when it comes to what we can provide our students. We are in need of new physical education equipment and sports balls of all kinds.”

Coach Watts needs $298. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the sports equipment and deliver it to the school.

“All of our equipment looks like the remainder of our previous school buildings, old, worn, and torn down with holes scattered about,” she said. “The balls we currently have do not hold the air that’s put in them. They deflate within 10-15 minutes or have cuts and tears all over them, exposing the sensitive part of the ball. This will allow us the match the outside of our new school building, and begin the school year without being held back by the rubble of our our previous buildings.”

If you would like to make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to fatal U.S. 17 crash Saturday
“I believe a stray bullet basically went through the top window of our door and into our pastry...
Local businesses react to shooting in downtown Wilmington
Many will have nowhere to call home.
Wilmington homeless shelter works to help people forced from homeless encampment
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office gives more details on pair of Sunday shootings
Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash.
Pilot released from hospital after single-engine plane crash in Southport

Latest News

The club is sending a men’s duo to compete in the men’s master double against 25 other teams,...
Cape Fear River Rowing Club honors late club president before heading to Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston
Boil water advisory issued for Atkinson water system customers
Water service has been disrupted for nearly 60 homes near Crossbill Drive and water service is...
H2GO water line disrupted, affecting water for Crossbill Dr. homes
Wilmington police responded to a wreck at South 41st Street and Spirea Drive on Tuesday, Oct. 17.
Motorcycle involved in wreck at South 41st Street and Spirea Drive