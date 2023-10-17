Senior Connect
‘The Color Purple’ musical to be performed at Thalian Hall

Historic Thalian Hall in Wilmington, North Carolina
Historic Thalian Hall in Wilmington, North Carolina(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Color Purple musical is set to be performed at the Thalian Hall Main Stage for two weekends in October.

Techmoja Dance and Theatre Company is performing the musical, which was published in 2005 and is based off the original 1982 novel by Alice Walker and the 1985 film adaptation directed by Steven Spielberg.

The performances will be directed and choreographed by Kevin Lee-Y Green.

The musical depicts the story of a woman’s personal awakening over the course of 40 years set to a soundtrack with jazz, ragtime, gospel, traditional African music and blues stylings.

Performances are set for Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 19-22 and 26-29. You can purchase tickets online on the Thalian Hall website.

