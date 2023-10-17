Senior Connect
Car crashes into apartment complex on Market Street

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A car drove into the Vivo Living Wilmington apartment complex on 4903 Market Street at around 4:30 p.m., according to a Wilmington police representative

The representative told WECT that a car hit the building, but no one was seriously injured.

They also say that it’s not an open investigation.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

