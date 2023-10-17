Cape Fear River Rowing Club honors late club president before heading to Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An area rowing club is heading to the biggest regatta in the world on Thursday, Oct. 19, for the first time since 1996.

Cape Fear Rowing Club is gearing up for the Head of the Charles Regatta, a race in Boston, Massachusetts.

The teams have been formally training for the renowned event since early July of 2023.

The club is traveling to face over 500 other clubs and over 11,000 athletes from all over the world.

They’re sending a men’s duo to compete in the men’s master double against 25 other teams, and a team of eight women to compete in the women’s senior master eight against 29 other boats.

But this experience is not about winning for these 10 rowers, it’s about honoring the club’s late president, Jana Moore, who passed away the day after Christmas, in 2022.

“It’s especially important for us, because our friend and our president, Jana Moore, passed away, so we are fulfilling her dream of going to the regatta this year. It’s big for us in the fact that it’s a huge race, but it’s also big for us in the fact we’re going to the race in Jana’s memory,” said Cape Fear River Rowing Club head coach, Allison Potter.

The men’s master double team will race at 10:26 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20.

The women’s senior master eight will compete at 9:34 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21.

You can live stream the races here.

