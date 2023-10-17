Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Cape Fear River Rowing Club honors late club president before heading to Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston

The club is sending a men’s duo to compete in the men’s master double against 25 other teams,...
The club is sending a men’s duo to compete in the men’s master double against 25 other teams, and a team of eight women to compete in the women’s senior master eight against 29 other boats.(Allison Potter)
By Emma Dollenmayer
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An area rowing club is heading to the biggest regatta in the world on Thursday, Oct. 19, for the first time since 1996.

Cape Fear Rowing Club is gearing up for the Head of the Charles Regatta, a race in Boston, Massachusetts.

The teams have been formally training for the renowned event since early July of 2023.

The club is traveling to face over 500 other clubs and over 11,000 athletes from all over the world.

They’re sending a men’s duo to compete in the men’s master double against 25 other teams, and a team of eight women to compete in the women’s senior master eight against 29 other boats.

But this experience is not about winning for these 10 rowers, it’s about honoring the club’s late president, Jana Moore, who passed away the day after Christmas, in 2022.

“It’s especially important for us, because our friend and our president, Jana Moore, passed away, so we are fulfilling her dream of going to the regatta this year. It’s big for us in the fact that it’s a huge race, but it’s also big for us in the fact we’re going to the race in Jana’s memory,” said Cape Fear River Rowing Club head coach, Allison Potter.

The men’s master double team will race at 10:26 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20.

The women’s senior master eight will compete at 9:34 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21.

You can live stream the races here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to fatal U.S. 17 crash Saturday
“I believe a stray bullet basically went through the top window of our door and into our pastry...
Local businesses react to shooting in downtown Wilmington
Many will have nowhere to call home.
Wilmington homeless shelter works to help people forced from homeless encampment
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office gives more details on pair of Sunday shootings
Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash.
Pilot released from hospital after single-engine plane crash in Southport

Latest News

Boil water advisory issued for Atkinson water system customers
Water service has been disrupted for nearly 60 homes near Crossbill Drive and water service is...
H2GO water line disrupted, affecting water for Crossbill Dr. homes
Wilmington police responded to a wreck at South 41st Street and Spirea Drive on Tuesday, Oct. 17.
Motorcycle involved in wreck at South 41st Street and Spirea Drive
Aerial shot of the Battleship North Carolina
Battleship North Carolina to host blood drive