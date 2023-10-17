Senior Connect
Boil water advisory issued for Atkinson water system customers

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATKINSON, N.C. (WECT) - A boil water advisory was issued Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 17, for all Atkinson water system customers.

Per a town representative, the advisory will last until further notice.

During a boil water advisory, it is recommended that people boil any water being used for consumption for at least one minute to kill any contaminants.

