Boil water advisory issued for Atkinson water system customers
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATKINSON, N.C. (WECT) - A boil water advisory was issued Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 17, for all Atkinson water system customers.
Per a town representative, the advisory will last until further notice.
During a boil water advisory, it is recommended that people boil any water being used for consumption for at least one minute to kill any contaminants.
