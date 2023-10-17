Senior Connect
Beaufort Police charge man in deadly shooting of his 3-year-old daughter

The Beaufort Police Department has arrested a man in connection to the murder of a 3-year-old girl.
By Marissa Thompson
Oct. 17, 2023
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort Police Department has arrested a man in connection to the murder of a 3-year-old girl.

Officials with the department confirmed that 27-year-old Jonathan Tyleke Fair turned himself in to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Monday for charges related to an Oct. 1 domestic dispute that killed a young girl.

Fair is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony, aggravated breach of peace, a parole violation and three counts of unlawful neglect and willful abandonment of a child by a legal guardian.

Stephenie Price, the law enforcement public information officer with the Beaufort Police Department was able to confirm that the victim, Ariana Fair, was in fact the suspect’s daughter. The child’s murder occurred during a child custody exchange.

“Our community feels the loss of this young child who was the victim of gun violence and is gone too soon,” Price said.

The suspect is currently being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

