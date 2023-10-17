Battleship North Carolina to host blood drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Battleship North Carolina and Novant Health are inviting the community to a blood drive on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the battleship from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All blood donors will be given a t-shirt and a free pass to tour the ship.

“Help us honor my fellow veterans and save lives right here in our community!” James D. Jarvis, executive director of American Red Cross of the Cape Fear Area, said in a Facebook post.

The donations will help AirLink make sure life-saving blood is available to patients in need of an emergency transfusion.

You can register to donate by typing the sponsor code “AirLink” into the search bar on the American Red Cross website.

