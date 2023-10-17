Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Battleship North Carolina to host blood drive

Aerial shot of the Battleship North Carolina
Aerial shot of the Battleship North Carolina(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Battleship North Carolina and Novant Health are inviting the community to a blood drive on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the battleship from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All blood donors will be given a t-shirt and a free pass to tour the ship.

“Help us honor my fellow veterans and save lives right here in our community!” James D. Jarvis, executive director of American Red Cross of the Cape Fear Area, said in a Facebook post.

The donations will help AirLink make sure life-saving blood is available to patients in need of an emergency transfusion.

You can register to donate by typing the sponsor code “AirLink” into the search bar on the American Red Cross website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to fatal U.S. 17 crash Saturday
“I believe a stray bullet basically went through the top window of our door and into our pastry...
Local businesses react to shooting in downtown Wilmington
Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash.
Pilot released from hospital after single-engine plane crash in Southport
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office gives more details on pair of Sunday shootings
Angela Maria Branch
WPD looking for missing woman

Latest News

“Get ready for some PAW-some costumes!"
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office asking public to vote in K9 costume contest
A previous IRONMAN race in downtown Wilmington
Traffic delays, closures expected during IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon in Wilmington area
Historic Thalian Hall in Wilmington, North Carolina
‘The Color Purple’ musical to be performed at Thalian Hall
Top row, left to right: K9s Bane, Vera and Skippy. Bottom row, left to right: K9s Hammer, Bucky...
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office asking public to vote in K9 costume contest