WPD looking for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Sunday, Oct. 15, that it is looking for 42-year-old Angela Maria Branch.

According to the WPD, Branch last spoke to the reporting person on Aug. 16. She is known to frequent N Kerr Avenue and MLK Jr. Parkway.

Police describe Branch as being 6′0″ tall, weighing 175 pounds and having brown eyes with brown hair that has been dyed red.

If you see Branch, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information can contact (910) 343-3609.

