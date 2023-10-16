Woman dies after assault in Myrtle Beach, coroner says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The victim found after an assault in Myrtle Beach last week has died, according to authorities.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 59-year-old Starlet Jackson died from her injuries sustained in an Oct. 11 incident that happened near the 800 block of Nance Street.

Jackson lived in the Myrtle Beach area, according to McSpadden.

According to a police report, officers who found Jackson after the assault noted she was “still breathing and conscious but unresponsive to questioning.”

She was also reported to have a laceration on the right side of her face.

This case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry.

