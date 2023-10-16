Wilmington police looking for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that it is looking for 61-year-old Earl Jumal Anderson.

According to the release, Anderson was las seen on Oct. 6 in the area of Robin Hood Drive. He was last known to be wearing a black jacket and grey pants.

The WPD describes Anderson as being 6′3″ tall, weighing 175 pounds and having brown eyes with black hair. According to police, he frequents the area of 17th and Wooster streets.

If you see Anderson, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact (910) 343-3609.

