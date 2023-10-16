Wilmington police looking for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Sunday, Oct. 15, that it is looking for 59-year-old Joseph Clayton Ray.

According to police, Ray was last heard from on Oct. 14.

The WPD describes Ray as being 5′11″ tall, weighing 160 pounds and having gray hair with blue eyes.

If you see Ray, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact (910) 343-3609.

