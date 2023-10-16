Senior Connect
Wilmington police looking for missing man

Joseph Clayton Ray
Joseph Clayton Ray(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Sunday, Oct. 15, that it is looking for 59-year-old Joseph Clayton Ray.

According to police, Ray was last heard from on Oct. 14.

The WPD describes Ray as being 5′11″ tall, weighing 160 pounds and having gray hair with blue eyes.

If you see Ray, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact (910) 343-3609.

