Wilmington PD looking for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Sunday, Oct. 15, that it is looking for 53-year-old Alan Ward Monteath.

According to police, Monteath was last seen on Market Street on Sept. 28. At the time, he was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes.

The WPD describes Monteath as being 6′3″ tall, weighing 200 pounds and having hazel eyes with brown, “buzzed” hair.

If you see Monteath, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

