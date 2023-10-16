Wilmington homeless shelter works to help people forced from homeless encampment

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Starting Wednesday, October 18th, “No Trespassing” signs will be installed at a homeless encampment near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and N. Kerr Ave. Wilmington Police confirmed they are now working to move around 100 homeless people who currently live there.

These people have been living at this encampment for months. WPD told WECT many of them came from the downtown library area once New Hanover County passed an ordinance earlier this year saying they weren’t allowed to stay on county property overnight.

Katrina Knight, executive director of the Good Shepherd Center, hopes the inevitable change will act as a calling for those living at the encampment. She is hopeful some people affected will seek help.

“Some will take this moment as a realization,” she said. “A lot of other folks will just disperse, not necessarily in that area, by maybe in other parts of the city or county. Unfortunately, that’s the pattern we see over time.”

Encampments like this, however, are the result of an even bigger issue. Affordable housing is difficult for many in the area to come by.

“We have a lot of people on the margins or near homelessness at any one time because they’re spending way too much on housing, so any little hiccup that happens, those snowball for people into an eviction.”

Knight says most people staying at the Good Shepherd Center are not suffering from issues with their mental health or addiction. Many at the shelter simply can’t find their footing after facing issues like eviction.

As for clean up of the encampment, NCDOT owns part of the land, and they said it has already cost them $6,000 in a clean-up project a few months ago, with the trash totaling 26,000 lbs. This total is likely to grow in the coming weeks once official clean-up is underway.

