UNCW invites community to give suggestions on campus master plan

UNCW students
UNCW students(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington is inviting the community to provide input on the UNCW 2024 Campus Master Plan.

“As we developed our Soar Higher Strategic Plan, we realized who we are now and who we will become in the future is up to the Seahawk community,” said Chancellor Aswani K. Volety. “UNCW’s most important asset is its people, and the campus master plan focuses fully on the continued success of our students, faculty and staff.”

Officials with the university plan to engage faculty, staff, students, alumni and others with a survey, feedback form and other methods to get information for the plan.

The university aims to follow five principles to guide its plan, per a news release:

  • “Cultivate a sense of belonging for all campus users
  • Promote interdisciplinary collaboration
  • Enhance UNCW’s identity within the community and region
  • Optimize use of space and resources
  • Elevate campus experience”

You can learn more on the school’s website and take the survey here.

