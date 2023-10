WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A three-car crash near the 3600 block of S. College Rd. significantly impacted traffic Monday afternoon, Oct. 16.

A Wilmington police spokesperson told WECT that no one was injured in the crash.

Traffic is backed up, and the scene is estimated to be cleared by around 5:45 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.