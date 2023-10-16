Senior Connect
Skate festival and kid business fair announced; skatepark expansion coming soon

The Friends of Carolina Beach Parks and Greenways is inviting the community to a skate festival...
The Friends of Carolina Beach Parks and Greenways is inviting the community to a skate festival and kids business fair set for Saturday, Oct. 21.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Friends of Carolina Beach Parks and Greenways is inviting the community to a skate festival and kids business fair set for Saturday, Oct. 21.

The festival will run from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Carolina Beach Skatepark, and the kids fair will run at the same location from 3 to 5 p.m.

“Food trucks will be available and three to four bands will be playing as well as a best trick skateboard contest. Local kids, ages 10-16 will be setting up vendor booths for the 2nd time to sell their creative wares ranging from arts and crafts to food, services, jewelry, plants and more and as of this release, over 50 kids have signed up to participate,” a Friends of Carolina Beach Parks announcement states.

The nonprofit also announced that it has signed the contract for the skatepark expansion project, which is set to be completed this winter.

“With the amazing support of our local community, generous local business sponsors, and the continued collaborations with the Town of Carolina Beach, the Friends of CB were able to achieve our first goal of 350k putting us on track to break ground winter of 2023-24,” said Nick Hahn, Friends of Carolina Beach Parks and Greenways board member and skate park committee chair.

While the first goal has been met, the organizers are hoping to to raise the last $93,000 needed for a larger expansion by the end of the year.

You can learn more about the park online on the nonprofit’s website.

