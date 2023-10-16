Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Police partnering with Columbus Regional Health System to host wellness health fair

The Whiteville Police Department and Columbus Regional Healthcare System are partnering to hold...
The Whiteville Police Department and Columbus Regional Healthcare System are partnering to hold a wellness health fair set for Friday, Oct. 20. (MGN image)(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department and Columbus Regional Healthcare System are partnering to hold a wellness health fair set for Friday, Oct. 20.

The community is invited to the event, which will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at Vineland Station, 701 S. Madison St., Whiteville.

The fair will include health and first responder booths, recognition of cancer survivors, a battle of the badges cornhole competition and a cancer awareness pumpkin decorating contest.

WPD and CRHS announced the event via a press release.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Downtown Wilmington
Wilmington police investigating downtown shooting
Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash.
Pilot released from hospital after single-engine plane crash in Southport
Authorities respond to fatal U.S. 17 crash Saturday
“I believe a stray bullet basically went through the top window of our door and into our pastry...
Local businesses react to shooting in downtown Wilmington
Homeless encampment
Wilmington police to clear out homeless encampment on N Kerr Ave.

Latest News

The Snow Productions Children’s Theatre is set to perform Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka for two...
Local children’s theater to perform ‘Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka’ musical
Cape Fear Festival of Trees
NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher to host Cape Fear Festival of Trees starting Nov. 17
The Friends of Carolina Beach Parks and Greenways is inviting the community to a skate festival...
Skate festival and kid business fair announced; skatepark expansion coming soon
Events planned throughout southeastern NC celebrating fall, Halloween