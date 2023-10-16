Police partnering with Columbus Regional Health System to host wellness health fair

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department and Columbus Regional Healthcare System are partnering to hold a wellness health fair set for Friday, Oct. 20.

The community is invited to the event, which will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at Vineland Station, 701 S. Madison St., Whiteville.

The fair will include health and first responder booths, recognition of cancer survivors, a battle of the badges cornhole competition and a cancer awareness pumpkin decorating contest.

WPD and CRHS announced the event via a press release.

