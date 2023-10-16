Ocean Isle Beach man charged with peeping, accused of sharing explicit photos
BLADEN CO., N.C. (WECT) - A Ocean Isle Beach man has been charged with multiple crimes, including felony peeping and installing a photo device in a room.
According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Colby Edward Dent, 28, was taken into custody on Oct. 13.
“This arrest stemmed from an ongoing investigation which involved Dent sharing explicit photos,” the sheriff’s office said.
Dent has been charged with:
- Felony Disseminate Obscenity (2 counts)
- Felony Installing Photo Device In Room
- Felony Peeping Into a Room and Creating Photo
- Felony Possessing Photo Obtained by Peeping Violation (2 counts)
- Cyberstalking
He was booked under a $25,000 secured bond.
WECT has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.
