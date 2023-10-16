New Hanover County commissioners approve nearly $3 million for ‘workforce housing’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County commissioners on Monday approved almost $3 million as part of the county’s “2023 Workforce Housing Services Program.”

The funding is set to be divided between four different programs:

Of that, $600,000 will go to Blue Ridge Atlantic Development for the Residence at Canopy Pointe, a 72-unit affordable senior housing development. The county says the grant will replace contingency funds, ensure rules are followed with low-income housing tax credits, and help pay for facility improvements.

The county says that $1,000,000 is going to Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity to support water and sewer infrastructure at Haven Place. The Castle Hayne development will include 35 new single-family units for families earning 80 percent or less of the Area Median Income, which is about $50,000 per year, according to the Census.

A minimum income isn’t mentioned in the county’s announcement; Cape Fear Habitat’s website currently states that the minimum salary for its homeownership program is $30,000 per year for a family of one to four people in New Hanover County.

The county has allocated $500,000 to New Beginning Christian Church to expand its New Beginning Rental Assistance Program, which the county says provides assistance and services to 127 families in a year.

Then $872,000 will go to WARM NC for repairs to 40 units over the next two years. The announcement says that the repairs will focus on needs such as flooring, plumbing, and ADA accessibility.

The county notes that this is the second installment in the board’s five-year commitment to invest at least $15 million in “workforce housing.”

“Earlier this year, New Hanover County Planning and Land Use published a Request for Proposals, allowing organizations to submit plans for enhancing the stock of affordable housing in the county and request funding for projects. These plans were reviewed for their impact and effectiveness by county staff and a subcommittee from the New Hanover County and City of Wilmington Joint Workforce Housing Advisory Committee before being recommended and presented to Commissioners for approval,” a county announcement states.

You can learn more about the county’s housing programs on its website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.