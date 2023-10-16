Senior Connect
New deal with India could mean big business for N.C. farmers

In 2022, the state’s turkey farmers made more than $1 billion in sales. Now, thanks to a new tariff reduction with India, that number could grow exponentially.
By Ava Brendgord
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina is one of the county’s biggest turkey producers.

President Biden signed a deal with India to lower tariffs for turkey exports from 30% down to 5%.

Now, turkey farmers in the state can expect a boom in business.

Here at home, farmer Maud Kelley, from Greenlands Farm in Brunswick County, is hopeful.

“I think anything we are able to produce in our state and export, grow, and distribute locally, is always a plus,” she said.

Kelley is a second generation North Carolina farmer. Though small, her family farm puts an emphasis on care and sustainability when it comes to raising their Midget White turkeys.

“It feels good to put as much care as we do to care for our animals, whether its for meat, eggs, or any other type of production.”

Greenlands Farm has prepared its turkeys all summer for the holiday season. If you would like to purchase one, you can visit its website.

As for the impact on turkey prices at the grocery store, it’s still too early to tell. However, officials are hopeful this new tariff will impact both farmers and consumers.

