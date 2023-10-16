NCDOT installs new street signs along Military Cutoff extension

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New street signs have been installed around the Military Cutoff Road extension.

The N.C. Department of Transportation Southern Coast account on X (formerly known as Twitter) announced the signs on Monday.

“Today, NCDOT installed more traffic signal ahead signs along the new Military Cutoff Road Extension in #Wilmington. To aid travelers as they approach those intersections, new road name signs were added to the bottom of the yellow signal ahead signs,” the post states.

Today, NCDOT installed more traffic signal ahead signs along the new Military Cutoff Road Extension in #Wilmington.

To aid travelers as they approach those intersections, new road name signs were added to the bottom of the yellow signal ahead signs. pic.twitter.com/DwqrpHLATe — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) October 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.