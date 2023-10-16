Senior Connect
NCDOT installs new street signs along Military Cutoff extension

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New street signs have been installed around the Military Cutoff Road extension.

The N.C. Department of Transportation Southern Coast account on X (formerly known as Twitter) announced the signs on Monday.

“Today, NCDOT installed more traffic signal ahead signs along the new Military Cutoff Road Extension in #Wilmington. To aid travelers as they approach those intersections, new road name signs were added to the bottom of the yellow signal ahead signs,” the post states.

