‘Move, move, move!’ Speeding wrong-way driver plows through Durham parade

DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) - Parade-goers in Durham were forced to rush out of the way of a speeding wrong-way driver, as a car plowed into the parade route on Sunday.

Cellphone video captured the alarming moment during the Hillside High School Homecoming Parade, which draws huge crowds each year.

In the video, people were heard screaming to get out of the way as the driver speeds past along Fayetteville Street.

“I just remember hearing some scream, ‘move, move, move!’ said Durham City Councilman Leonardo Williams, who was walking along the parade’s path. “We looked up, and it was a car coming toward us, at least 60 to 70 mph.”

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.