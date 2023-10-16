Local children’s theater to perform ‘Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka’ musical

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Snow Productions Children’s Theater is set to perform Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka for two weekends at the North Front Theatre on the 5th floor of 21 N. Front St.

The musical is based on the classic book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, with music and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley. Mandy Dawson is the production’s director, Phillip Bernier is the choreographer and Trudy Yeatts is the musical director.

General admission is $22, and performances are set for:

Friday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22, 2 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29, 2 p.m.

