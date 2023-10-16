Local businesses react to shooting in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of shots were fired in downtown Wilmington just after 2 o’clock Sunday morning, a few local employees shared their feelings about coming into work just a few hours later.

At 2:15 Sunday morning Wilmington Police received a call about a shooting downtown near 2nd and Princess Street. WECT was able to get surveillance video of the scene. In the video you can hear gunfire, screaming, and see people running away.

By the time the sun came up, it was back to business as usual at the intersection of 2nd and Princess Street. However, one local business is still recovering from the damage.

“So my employee sent me a photo of what she walked into. She was the first one that saw it. And there was just like a bullet hole in our pastry case this morning, which is pretty much the first thing you see when you walk in and look straight ahead,” said Halle Pugh the manger of Bespoke Coffee and Dry Goods.

Pugh’s coffee shop was caught in the crossfire of the shooting. A few bullets hitting the outside of the store and one coming inside through a window hitting a pastry case.

“I believe a stray bullet basically went through the top window of our door and into our pastry case. And thankfully, that’s all the damage that was inside,” said Pugh.

The coffee shop was closed at the time and no one was hurt. Sunday morning the shop was able to open for it’s normal business hours.

“It’s a little alarming to wake up to a text that there was like a bullet inside of your business. But we kind of assessed the situation I came in as soon as I saw it, and thankfully, like everything else was okay,” said Pugh.

Across the street from the coffee shop at Memory Lane Comics employees said it was a scary situation to hear about when coming into work a few hours later.

“It’s really crazy. I mean I’ve worked here five years like I was telling you earlier and we’ve never really had any kind of situation like that happen so close on the street so it was a shock for sure,” said Ace Pendragon the assistant manager at Memory Lane Comics.

However, people like Pendragon and other local employees said they still feel safe working in the area.

“Even when things like this happen, you know, we always in the downtown area really want to look after each other to take care of each other. And the best thing is that no one at Bespoke especially was hurt in this situation,” said Pendragon

