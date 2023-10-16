List of one-stop, early voting sites in SENC for 2023 Municipal Elections

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One-stop, early voting for the 2023 Municipal Elections in North Carolina begins on Thursday, October 19 and runs through Saturday, November 4. The dates and hours for one-stop, early voting varies from county to county, with only New Hanover County in southeastern North Carolina offering alternate sites other than the Board of Elections office. Please check your county below for a list of dates and times for early voting.

The Bladen County Board of Elections is not offering one-stop, early voting for this year’s elections. Municipalities in the county voted not to offer early voting. In-person voting on Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 7, will take place at precincts in each municipality. Absentee voting is allowed. Click here to be redirected to the Bladen County Board of Elections office for more information.

Voter ID will be in effect for the 2023 Municipal Elections. Voters will also be able to register to vote and cast a ballot on the same day during one-stop, early voting. For more information on Voter ID, registering to vote during one-stop, early voting, and to see the sample ballot for your municipality, you can click here to be redirected to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.

New Hanover County

Location: Board of Elections, 1241 Military Cutoff Road, David E Paynter Room, Wilmington

Thursday, October 19, 8:00am-5:00pm

Friday, October 20, 8:00am-5:00pm

Saturday, October 21, CLOSED

Sunday, October 22, CLOSED

Monday, October 23. 8:00am-5:00pm

Tuesday, October 24, 8:00am-5:00pm

Wednesday, October 25, 8:00am-5:00pm

Thursday, October 26, 8:00am-5:00pm

Friday, October 27, 8:00m-5:00pm

Saturday, October 28, Noon – 5:00pm

Sunday, October 29, Noon – 5:00pm

Monday, October 30, 8:00am-5:00pm

Tuesday, October 31, 8:00am-5:00pm

Wednesday, November 1, 8:00am-5:00pm

Thursday, November 2, 8:00am-5:00pm

Friday, November 3, 8:00m-5:00pm

Saturday, November 4, 8:00am – 3:00pm

Additional Sites:

· Carolina Beach Town Hall- Police Training Room, 1121 N. Lake Park Blvd., Carolina Beach

· Cape Fear Community College Health Sciences Building, 415 N. 2nd Street, Wilmington

· NHC Senior Resource Center- Masonboro/Riverside/Cape Fear Rooms, 2222 S. College Road, Wilmington

Saturday, October 28, Noon – 5:00pm

Sunday, October 29, Noon – 5:00pm

Monday, October 30, 8:00am-5:00pm

Tuesday, October 31, 8:00am-5:00pm

Wednesday, November 1, 8:00am-5:00pm

Thursday, November 2, 8:00am-5:00pm

Friday, November 3, 8:00m-5:00pm

Saturday, November 4, 8:00am – 3:00pm

Click here to be redirected to the New Hanover County Board of Elections website for more information.

Brunswick County

Location: Cooperative Extension Training Room, 25 Referendum Drive, Building N, in Bolivia

Thursday, October 19, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Friday, October 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Monday, October 23, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 25, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 26, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Friday, October 27, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Monday, October 30, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 31, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 2, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Friday, November 3, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 4, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Click here to be redirected to the Brunswick County Board of Elections office for more information.

Pender County

Location: Pender County Cooperative Extension Office, 801 South Walker Street, Burgaw

Thursday, October 19, 8:00am-5:00pm

Friday, October 20, 8 :00am-5:00pm

Monday, October 23. 8:00am-5:00pm

Tuesday, October 24, 8:00am-5:00pm

Wednesday, October 25, 8:00am-5:00pm

Thursday, October 26, 8:00am-5:00pm

Friday, October 27, 8:00m-5:00pm

Monday, October 30, 8:00am-5:00pm

Tuesday, October 31, 8:00am-5:00pm

Wednesday, November 1, 8:00am-5:00pm

Thursday, November 2, 8:00am-5:00pm

Friday, November 3, 8:00m-5:00pm

Saturday, November 4, 8:00am – 3:00pm

Click here to be redirected to the Pender County Board of Elections website for more information.

Columbus County

Location: Columbus County Board of Elections, 2586 James B White Hwy North, Building B, Whiteville

Thursday, October 19, 8:00am-6:00pm

Friday, October 20, 8:00am-6:00pm

Monday, October 23. 8:00am-6:00pm

Tuesday, October 24, 8:00am-6:00pm

Wednesday, October 25, 8:00am-6:00pm

Thursday, October 26, 8:00am-6:00pm

Friday, October 27, 8:00m-6:00pm

Monday, October 30, 8:00am-6:00pm

Tuesday, October 31, 8:00am-6:00pm

Wednesday, November 1, 8:00am-6:00pm

Thursday, November 2, 8:00am-6:00pm

Friday, November 3, 8:00m-6:00pm

Saturday, November 4, 8:00am – 3:00pm

Please click here to be redirected to the Columbus County Board of Elections office for more information.

