List of one-stop, early voting sites in SENC for 2023 Municipal Elections
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One-stop, early voting for the 2023 Municipal Elections in North Carolina begins on Thursday, October 19 and runs through Saturday, November 4. The dates and hours for one-stop, early voting varies from county to county, with only New Hanover County in southeastern North Carolina offering alternate sites other than the Board of Elections office. Please check your county below for a list of dates and times for early voting.
The Bladen County Board of Elections is not offering one-stop, early voting for this year’s elections. Municipalities in the county voted not to offer early voting. In-person voting on Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 7, will take place at precincts in each municipality. Absentee voting is allowed. Click here to be redirected to the Bladen County Board of Elections office for more information.
Voter ID will be in effect for the 2023 Municipal Elections. Voters will also be able to register to vote and cast a ballot on the same day during one-stop, early voting. For more information on Voter ID, registering to vote during one-stop, early voting, and to see the sample ballot for your municipality, you can click here to be redirected to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.
New Hanover County
Location: Board of Elections, 1241 Military Cutoff Road, David E Paynter Room, Wilmington
Thursday, October 19, 8:00am-5:00pm
Friday, October 20, 8:00am-5:00pm
Saturday, October 21, CLOSED
Sunday, October 22, CLOSED
Monday, October 23. 8:00am-5:00pm
Tuesday, October 24, 8:00am-5:00pm
Wednesday, October 25, 8:00am-5:00pm
Thursday, October 26, 8:00am-5:00pm
Friday, October 27, 8:00m-5:00pm
Saturday, October 28, Noon – 5:00pm
Sunday, October 29, Noon – 5:00pm
Monday, October 30, 8:00am-5:00pm
Tuesday, October 31, 8:00am-5:00pm
Wednesday, November 1, 8:00am-5:00pm
Thursday, November 2, 8:00am-5:00pm
Friday, November 3, 8:00m-5:00pm
Saturday, November 4, 8:00am – 3:00pm
Additional Sites:
· Carolina Beach Town Hall- Police Training Room, 1121 N. Lake Park Blvd., Carolina Beach
· Cape Fear Community College Health Sciences Building, 415 N. 2nd Street, Wilmington
· NHC Senior Resource Center- Masonboro/Riverside/Cape Fear Rooms, 2222 S. College Road, Wilmington
Saturday, October 28, Noon – 5:00pm
Sunday, October 29, Noon – 5:00pm
Monday, October 30, 8:00am-5:00pm
Tuesday, October 31, 8:00am-5:00pm
Wednesday, November 1, 8:00am-5:00pm
Thursday, November 2, 8:00am-5:00pm
Friday, November 3, 8:00m-5:00pm
Saturday, November 4, 8:00am – 3:00pm
Click here to be redirected to the New Hanover County Board of Elections website for more information.
Brunswick County
Location: Cooperative Extension Training Room, 25 Referendum Drive, Building N, in Bolivia
Thursday, October 19, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Friday, October 20, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Monday, October 23, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday, October 24, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, October 25, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, October 26, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Friday, October 27, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Monday, October 30, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday, October 31, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, November 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, November 2, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Friday, November 3, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, November 4, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Click here to be redirected to the Brunswick County Board of Elections office for more information.
Pender County
Location: Pender County Cooperative Extension Office, 801 South Walker Street, Burgaw
Thursday, October 19, 8:00am-5:00pm
Friday, October 20, 8 :00am-5:00pm
Monday, October 23. 8:00am-5:00pm
Tuesday, October 24, 8:00am-5:00pm
Wednesday, October 25, 8:00am-5:00pm
Thursday, October 26, 8:00am-5:00pm
Friday, October 27, 8:00m-5:00pm
Monday, October 30, 8:00am-5:00pm
Tuesday, October 31, 8:00am-5:00pm
Wednesday, November 1, 8:00am-5:00pm
Thursday, November 2, 8:00am-5:00pm
Friday, November 3, 8:00m-5:00pm
Saturday, November 4, 8:00am – 3:00pm
Click here to be redirected to the Pender County Board of Elections website for more information.
Columbus County
Location: Columbus County Board of Elections, 2586 James B White Hwy North, Building B, Whiteville
Thursday, October 19, 8:00am-6:00pm
Friday, October 20, 8:00am-6:00pm
Monday, October 23. 8:00am-6:00pm
Tuesday, October 24, 8:00am-6:00pm
Wednesday, October 25, 8:00am-6:00pm
Thursday, October 26, 8:00am-6:00pm
Friday, October 27, 8:00m-6:00pm
Monday, October 30, 8:00am-6:00pm
Tuesday, October 31, 8:00am-6:00pm
Wednesday, November 1, 8:00am-6:00pm
Thursday, November 2, 8:00am-6:00pm
Friday, November 3, 8:00m-6:00pm
Saturday, November 4, 8:00am – 3:00pm
Please click here to be redirected to the Columbus County Board of Elections office for more information.
Bladen County – no one-stop, early voting locations in 2023 Municipal Elections
