Lane of N.C. 904 bridge to close in Ocean Isle Beach

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a lane of N.C. 904 that crosses over the Intracoastal Waterway in Ocean Isle Beach will periodically close through Oct. 20.

“One eastbound lane of N.C. 904 over the Intracoastal Waterway will be closed 9a-4p between Oct. 16-20. #NCDOT contractors will be conducting a bridge inspection,” the NCDOT announcement states. “Use caution and slow down in the area.”

