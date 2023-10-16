Senior Connect
Lane of N.C. 904 bridge to close in Ocean Isle Beach

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a lane of N.C. 904 that crosses over the Intracoastal Waterway in Ocean Isle Beach will periodically close through Oct. 20.

“One eastbound lane of N.C. 904 over the Intracoastal Waterway will be closed 9a-4p between Oct. 16-20. #NCDOT contractors will be conducting a bridge inspection,” the NCDOT announcement states. “Use caution and slow down in the area.”

