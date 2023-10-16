Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Horry County Fire Rescue crews make a ‘purr-fect’ rescue

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue wants to make sure all residents, including those with four legs, are safe.

The agency was called around 8:30 a.m. Monday to a home in Little River for a cat stuck in a tree.

The owner tried to coax the kitty down with food and words of encouragement but had to call in the professionals instead.

HCFR RELIEVES CAT OF BRANCH MANAGER DUTIES 🌲 At 8:30 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a residence in...

Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Monday, October 16, 2023

HCFR crews worked together, put up a ladder and donned kitten mittens just in case the little guy decided to pull out the claws.

But thankfully, the cat was brought down safely from the tree and given back to its owner.

“Every call isn’t a structure fire, crash or medical call, and HCFR crews are proud to be versatile in the ways they serve the needs of Horry County’s residents and guests,” HCFR posted on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to fatal U.S. 17 crash Saturday
“I believe a stray bullet basically went through the top window of our door and into our pastry...
Local businesses react to shooting in downtown Wilmington
Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash.
Pilot released from hospital after single-engine plane crash in Southport
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office gives more details on pair of Sunday shootings
Angela Maria Branch
WPD looking for missing woman

Latest News

Commissioners say they need more information about environmental impacts and need to hear...
‘Environmentally, if it doesn’t fit, it just doesn’t fit’: Commissioners need more information before approving west bank area for possible developments
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a child who was killed in an...
Coroner: Summerville 6-year-old fatally struck after falling from golf cart
Many will have nowhere to call home.
Wilmington homeless shelter works to help people forced from homeless encampment
The Heide Trask Titans
Heide Trask Titans named Football Team of the Week
Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Groups provide support and legal help for victims of domestic violence