Horry County Fire Rescue crews make a ‘purr-fect’ rescue

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue wants to make sure all residents, including those with four legs, are safe.

The agency was called around 8:30 a.m. Monday to a home in Little River for a cat stuck in a tree.

The owner tried to coax the kitty down with food and words of encouragement but had to call in the professionals instead.

HCFR RELIEVES CAT OF BRANCH MANAGER DUTIES 🌲 At 8:30 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a residence in... Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Monday, October 16, 2023

HCFR crews worked together, put up a ladder and donned kitten mittens just in case the little guy decided to pull out the claws.

But thankfully, the cat was brought down safely from the tree and given back to its owner.

“Every call isn’t a structure fire, crash or medical call, and HCFR crews are proud to be versatile in the ways they serve the needs of Horry County’s residents and guests,” HCFR posted on its Facebook page.

