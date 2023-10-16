Senior Connect
Heide Trask Titans named Football Team of the Week

The Heide Trask Titans
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Heide Trask Titans have been named the Football Team of the Week for Week 8.

Trask defeated South Columbus 59-36 to end its four-game losing streak on Friday, Oct. 13.

Four different players scored touchdowns for the Titans to help them improve to 4-4 overall and win their first conference game of the season.

Trask will be back at home this Friday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. to host East Columbus.

