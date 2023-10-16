Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center to hold Veterans Day events

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center is holding several Veterans Day events to honor southeastern North Carolina veterans.

A Veterans Day Dance will be held on Nov. 10 from 8 to 10 p.m. The doors will open at 7:30 p.m.

“Dance the night away to the sounds of The Wilmington Big Band with retro pop and jazz standards from the 60s - 80s! The Wilmington Big Band is a 17-piece orchestra dedicated to the preservation of the American original art of big band music. Reminiscent of Wrightsville Beach’s own Lumina Ballroom where true showmen like Glenn Miller and Tommy Dorsey entertained audiences, the Wilmington Big Band combines a mixture of timeless standards and hip-pop tunes that will keep you swinging all night long. Concessions including wine and beer will be available thanks to support from Windham Distributing Co. and Mad Mole Brewing Company. All proceeds benefit the Historic USO Building Preservation Fund,” a spokesperson with Thalian Association Community Theatre wrote in a press release.

Tickets can be purchased for $20 by calling 910-341-7860 or visiting the community arts center’s website here.

The Art Can Save a Vet Now Exhibition & Sale will also be held on Nov. 10 from 7:30 to 10 p.m. and Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The lobby museum of the Historic USO Building is the location for this unique art exhibition and fundraiser featuring contributions from local artists and the artwork of veterans. Paintings, pottery, jewelry, and other artworks will be available for sale and auction. Save A Vet Now’s mission is to combat the epidemic of veteran suicides by raising community awareness, providing veterans with opportunities for social connection, and generating donations to provide services,” per the press release.

The events are presented by AARP, VFW Post 2573, Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade Committee, and Thalian Association Community Theatre.

