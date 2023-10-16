Groups provide support and legal help for victims of domestic violence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. More than half of the nine homicides in Wilmington this year are domestic violence related, meaning the victims were killed by someone they knew.

The statistic is not surprising to Mandy Houvouras, Direct Services and Outreach Director for Open Gate’s Domestic Violence Shelter and Services Inc.

“I think a lot of times we’re shocked when there’s an you know, another domestic violence tragedy. And law enforcement recently said, you know, approximately half of the homicides this year had been domestic violence cases. And as an advocate, that’s not terribly surprising to me. It’s in terrible, it’s terribly tragic, right. But I think sometimes we imagine... there’s not something that we can do about it. And the reality is, there is a lot we can do to intervene,” said Houvouras.

Since January 2023, Open Gate’s Domestic Violence Shelter and services has helped victims with protective orders 88 times, accompanied clients to court 180 times and provided criminal justice support 604 times.

“We know abuse takes many shapes and forms. And so there are different definitions of domestic violence. You know, as advocates, we’re working with a very broad definition and looking at dynamics of power and control, whether that’s emotional abuse, or financial abuse, or intimidation, or threats, or gaslighting. All of those are 100% parts of domestic violence,” said Houvouras.

Open Gate’s Domestic Violence Shelter and Services has several programs that offer victims, and their families shelter and support services. One of the ways they do that is by working with law enforcement in a specialized group called The Family Violence Unit. The partnership has become an invaluable tool to help victims of domestic violence navigate the legal system.

For example, when a victim takes our a protective or restraining order, Wilmington Police detective Holt Wooddell says that can help when officers respond to a call. But he warns, it is just one piece of a complicated puzzle.

“It is a very useful tool and it works the way it’s supposed to a good majority of the time as long as victims still keep in mind that they need to take their own precautions as well through their day to day life,” said Woddell.

Once a judge grants a protective order a victim needs to be prepared to go to court but you don’t have to do it alone.

“It takes a team and we all wear different hats and we all have different roles in this. As an advocate, mine is to walk beside someone and support them and not judge them and be a safe place for them to turn no matter what,” said Houvouras.

But often times it’s tough getting victims to take that first step and come forward. Wooddell and Houvouras want victims to know they can help.

“Once you take that step, you’ll learn what all is out there for you,” said Wooddell.

“These are conversations, these are not cases that have a checklist, they are not, there’s not a prescription treatment for domestic violence,” said Houvouras.

Wooddell recalled a story about a victim he was able to help. She was a middle aged woman who was homeless. She and her husband had bounced around from yard to yard and couch to couch. Wooddell says the abuse had gone on for years here and in different places where the two lived. Wooddell had dealt with them several different times and then one day she came to see him.

“She finally got her inner strength to come forward. We were able to charge the husband criminally and she’s been relocated and is doing quite well. I still get a call from time to time thanking me. She’s the one that did it. I mean building up the strength to come in and tell somebody after years of living with it. It makes you feel good that she got out of that and can see a different life now. I don’t know what made her finally see that it didn’t have to be like that. But I’m thankful for whatever it is because it go her out of the situation,” said Wooddell.

If you think you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence you can reach out the the Domestic Violence Shelter and Services. The phone number is 910-343-0703.

The Family Violence Unit is located on the 5th floor of the New Hanover County Courthouse. You can just show up or call Detective Wooddell at 910-772-6944 or call Wilmington Police Department.

You can also learn more at the annual Take Back the Night rally October 19th at 6:30 p.m. at the Dreams Center of Arts Education located at 901 Fanning Street.

