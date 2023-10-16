Goldsboro singer makes his way to the big stage on ‘The Voice’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Big dreams are turning into a huge reality for Goldsboro’s Caleb Sasser.

Caleb Sasser, a Goldsboro native, is on the hit singing competition show, NBC’s ‘The Voice.’ After getting four chairs turned after his audition performance, WITN spoke with him about his journey to the big stage.

Sasser grew up singing at church in the choir with family and went to ENC Pembroke where he met his now girlfriend, Deandrea– an opera singer.

The couple moved to Los Angeles to pursue music in 2021. Within a few months he was performing in Ye’s– previously known as Kanye West’s Sunday Service.

On ‘The Voice,’ Sasser performed his rendition of ‘Another Sad Love Song” by Toni Braxton and got all four judges to turn around.

After listening to pop star John Legend’s music for years though– he chose Team Legend.

Along with his debut on ‘The Voice’, Sasser teaches voice and piano to middle schoolers.

He says his favorite part about his journey so far is doing what he loves.

“Being here in LA from Goldsboro, at moments when I first got here kind of felt like I was a fish out of water just because this is a new experience and something I’d never done before but I’d always tell my family and friends since I was a little kid, that I’m going to come to LA to try to be a singer and here I am,” said Sasser.

His love for singing and music started from his time growing up in church singing.

“The passion for music most definitely started when I was singing in church. I probably started when I was about 4 years old. My first solo was “Oh how I love Jesus” and I just remember the reaction from the congregation and just how they were reacting to the lyrics and my voice,” said Sasser. “From that moment, I knew this was something I wanted to do forever.”

Sasser also says he looks forward to inspiring those back home the most and encourages anyone to keep following their dreams and going after what they want.

“For people back home who are still trying to meet those dreams and make them realities, I would say keep going and don’t stop. I’ve been told no so many times and it’s definitely heartbreaking and discouraging but you’ve got to keep going and keep fighting so you get to that dream,” said Sasser.

The next step on ‘The Voice’ is the battle stage where contestants duke it out with other singers from other teams.

Watch him and other contestants on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. right here on WITN News.

