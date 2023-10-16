First Alert Forecast: cool and dry for most of the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with fair skies and temperatures peaking in the cool 60s Monday, clear and chilly 40s Monday night, and sunny and crisp 60s for Tuesday. 70s will mix in by Wednesday and Thursday; temperatures will likely fall short of the 80s this week. The next best shower chances will come with the approach of the next cold front: 10% Thursday, 30% Thursday night, 30% Friday, 50% Friday night, and 30% for Saturday.

In tropical weather news, the final quarter of Atlantic Hurricane Season is here. Tropical Storm Sean has degenerated into a remnant low pressure system east of the Caribbean islands. Farther east, a disturbance called Invest 94L continues to carry high development odds as it worms its way toward the Caribbean Islands by the weekend. Thankfully, there are no definable threats to the Carolinas as of now; wect.com/hurricane always has you covered in any case.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.