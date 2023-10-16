“Environmentally, if it doesn’t fit, it just doesn’t fit”: Commissioners need more information before approving west bank area for possible developments

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been a topic of debate for years: whether or not to build on the West Bank of the Cape Fear River.

Some have said it would be an economic disaster given the flooding the area gets on a regular basis. That’s why New Hanover County commissioner Jonathan Barfield Jr. says they need to take their time before they give the project a green light.

“There’s a process for everything. If you rush the process, you’re going to probably get things wrong down the road,” Barfield said.

He’s also concerned about response times in the case of an emergency.

“Now you got to provide rescue services there...water, fire and police, to something that’s really outside of your scope, so to speak. I mean, going across the bridge, getting to those areas would be a tremendous challenge,” Barfield said.

Even with their concerns, county commissioners voted Monday to keep studying the options, saying the next steps, including planning studies and public input, will give them more information.

Rebekah Roth is the county director of planning and land use. She says some questions might have to be left unanswered.

“We found out there was a lot of uncertainty as to what the eventual development might look like, and a lot of uncertainty related to what we were seeing with increased flooding,” Roth said.

Their next steps will include more planning studies and seeing how water and sewer lines would be impacted. But the main goal?

“How do we minimize that impact and that risk for the members of the community?” Roth said.

Barfield says a development of this magnitude might sound appealing to some, but it comes down to ecological impacts.

“Initially, my thought was it would be great to have something like downtown Savannah with a hotel and convention center on one side, and a great development on the other side. But environmentally, if it doesn’t fit, it just doesn’t fit, and we got to make that determination,” Barfield said.

The public will be able to comment on the proposed development sometime in the future.

