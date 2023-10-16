Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

“Environmentally, if it doesn’t fit, it just doesn’t fit”: Commissioners need more information before approving west bank area for possible developments

Commissioners say they need more information about environmental impacts and need to hear...
Commissioners say they need more information about environmental impacts and need to hear public comment before plans for a development is given approval.(WECT only)
By Ashley Balsavias
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been a topic of debate for years: whether or not to build on the West Bank of the Cape Fear River.

Some have said it would be an economic disaster given the flooding the area gets on a regular basis. That’s why New Hanover County commissioner Jonathan Barfield Jr. says they need to take their time before they give the project a green light.

“There’s a process for everything. If you rush the process, you’re going to probably get things wrong down the road,” Barfield said.

He’s also concerned about response times in the case of an emergency.

“Now you got to provide rescue services there...water, fire and police, to something that’s really outside of your scope, so to speak. I mean, going across the bridge, getting to those areas would be a tremendous challenge,” Barfield said.

Even with their concerns, county commissioners voted Monday to keep studying the options, saying the next steps, including planning studies and public input, will give them more information.

Rebekah Roth is the county director of planning and land use. She says some questions might have to be left unanswered.

“We found out there was a lot of uncertainty as to what the eventual development might look like, and a lot of uncertainty related to what we were seeing with increased flooding,” Roth said.

Their next steps will include more planning studies and seeing how water and sewer lines would be impacted. But the main goal?

“How do we minimize that impact and that risk for the members of the community?” Roth said.

Barfield says a development of this magnitude might sound appealing to some, but it comes down to ecological impacts.

“Initially, my thought was it would be great to have something like downtown Savannah with a hotel and convention center on one side, and a great development on the other side. But environmentally, if it doesn’t fit, it just doesn’t fit, and we got to make that determination,” Barfield said.

The public will be able to comment on the proposed development sometime in the future.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Downtown Wilmington
Wilmington police investigating downtown shooting
Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash.
Pilot released from hospital after single-engine plane crash in Southport
Authorities respond to fatal U.S. 17 crash Saturday
“I believe a stray bullet basically went through the top window of our door and into our pastry...
Local businesses react to shooting in downtown Wilmington
Homeless encampment
Wilmington police to clear out homeless encampment on N Kerr Ave.

Latest News

Many will have nowhere to call home.
Wilmington homeless shelter works to help people forced from homeless encampment
The Heide Trask Titans
Heide Trask Titans named Football Team of the Week
Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Groups provide support and legal help for victims of domestic violence
Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash.
Pilot released from hospital after single-engine plane crash in Southport