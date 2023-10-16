Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Coroner: Summerville 6-year-old fatally struck after falling from golf cart

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a child who was killed in an incident involving a golf cart.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a child who was killed in an incident involving a golf cart.

Aarow Robinson, 6, of Summerville, was the passenger of a golf cart when he fell off and was fatally struck on North Creek Drive in Summerville, according to Coroner Darnell Hartwell.

The crash happened on Saturday around 6:58 p.m., Hartwell said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities respond to fatal U.S. 17 crash Saturday
“I believe a stray bullet basically went through the top window of our door and into our pastry...
Local businesses react to shooting in downtown Wilmington
Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash.
Pilot released from hospital after single-engine plane crash in Southport
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office gives more details on pair of Sunday shootings
Angela Maria Branch
WPD looking for missing woman