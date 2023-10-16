Senior Connect
Conway man accused of intentionally ramming car with young children inside

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies arrested a man who they said intentionally hit car while children were inside.

Deputies took 39-year-old Thurmond Cannon of Conway into custody on Friday. He is charged with three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

The charges stem from a call deputies received on Sept. 7 about a hit and run on Kingsburg Highway near Johnsonville.

Deputies said the victim’s car was hit multiple times by a pick-up truck. The suspect’s truck also tried to force the victim’s car off the road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities added that a 9 and 4-year-old were inside the victim’s car at the time.

The suspect ended up driving away and the victim went to a nearby store and called law enforcement.

Cannon is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

