Conway man accused of intentionally ramming car with young children inside
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies arrested a man who they said intentionally hit car while children were inside.
Deputies took 39-year-old Thurmond Cannon of Conway into custody on Friday. He is charged with three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
The charges stem from a call deputies received on Sept. 7 about a hit and run on Kingsburg Highway near Johnsonville.
Deputies said the victim’s car was hit multiple times by a pick-up truck. The suspect’s truck also tried to force the victim’s car off the road, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities added that a 9 and 4-year-old were inside the victim’s car at the time.
The suspect ended up driving away and the victim went to a nearby store and called law enforcement.
Cannon is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.
