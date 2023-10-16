Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Carousel Center Beer and Wine Festival set for Oct. 28

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The 22nd annual Carousel Center Beer and Wine Festival is set to be held at the Live Oak Pavilion on Oct. 28

More than 250 different beers, seltzers and ciders, along with over 100 different wines will be in this year’s festival lineup, allowing attendees to savor all kinds of beverages.

Three bands will take the main stage throughout the day, The Swellians, Billy Heathan, and Red Dress Amy. The acoustic stage will host Tyler Mckaig and other acoustic artists

“We’re thrilled to have this year’s Carousel Center Beer and Wine Festival at Live Oak Pavilion again,” said Amy Feath, Executive Director of the Carousel Center. “In its 22nd year, it’s the best opportunity to come together, celebrate, and support a great cause.”

The event’s proceeds will go to support the Carousel Child Advocacy Center in its efforts to help abused and neglected children in the region. The event has previously raised more than $700,000.

Tickets are available here and here if they sell out prior to the event.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Downtown Wilmington
Wilmington police investigating downtown shooting
Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash.
Pilot released from hospital after single-engine plane crash in Southport
Authorities respond to fatal U.S. 17 crash Saturday
“I believe a stray bullet basically went through the top window of our door and into our pastry...
Local businesses react to shooting in downtown Wilmington
Homeless encampment
Wilmington police to clear out homeless encampment on N Kerr Ave.

Latest News

Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash.
Pilot released from hospital after single-engine plane crash in Southport
The victim was also found with a laceration to the right side of their face, according to...
‘Just couldn’t believe it’: Friends remember woman killed in Myrtle Beach assault
Three cars crash on S. College Rd. near S. 17th St.
Joseph Clayton Ray
Wilmington police: Missing man located
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office gives more details on pair of Sunday shootings