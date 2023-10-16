Carousel Center Beer and Wine Festival set for Oct. 28

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The 22nd annual Carousel Center Beer and Wine Festival is set to be held at the Live Oak Pavilion on Oct. 28

More than 250 different beers, seltzers and ciders, along with over 100 different wines will be in this year’s festival lineup, allowing attendees to savor all kinds of beverages.

Three bands will take the main stage throughout the day, The Swellians, Billy Heathan, and Red Dress Amy. The acoustic stage will host Tyler Mckaig and other acoustic artists

“We’re thrilled to have this year’s Carousel Center Beer and Wine Festival at Live Oak Pavilion again,” said Amy Feath, Executive Director of the Carousel Center. “In its 22nd year, it’s the best opportunity to come together, celebrate, and support a great cause.”

The event’s proceeds will go to support the Carousel Child Advocacy Center in its efforts to help abused and neglected children in the region. The event has previously raised more than $700,000.

Tickets are available here and here if they sell out prior to the event.

