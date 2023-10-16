CAM to welcome descendants of USCT to homecoming celebration

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum is hosting a homecoming celebration for the descendants of the United States Colored Troops on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The public is invited to attend the free event.

Nov. 11 marks the second anniversary of the unveiling of the Boundless monument by artist Stephen Hayes at the CAM.

“This contemporary monument pulls from its current storytellers as much as it does from its historical narratives,” the CAM states in a news release. “Long before the statue was erected on our grounds, the descendants of the USCT soldiers who fought during the Wilmington Campaign held and told these stories in their respective communities.

“This November 11th we will honor the men of the USCT through their continued family legacies. Join us for a day of fellowship through storytelling, music, reenactment and more.”

The event will include a gospel performance by USCT descendant Dr. Andrea Evans, the premiere of a new film documenting the USCT by award-winning filmmaker Adam Aphin, and a lecture by Dr. Sherwin Bryant, Associate Professor of African American Studies and History, and Director of the Center for African American History at North Western University.

CAM Cultural Curator Daniel Jones will lead a tour of Boundless at 3 p.m. that day

“Descendants Homecoming day is more than a weekend event, it’s a culmination of many generations, 150+ years of steadfast community building in Wilmington, the greater state of North Carolina and the nation as a whole,” Jones said. “Our Forks Road battle site saw men from all over heed the call to fight for freedom. The USCT regiments would eventually muster out after the war ended but the ideals, and sentiments of the soldiers would help shape the communities of wherever they found themselves postwar.

“This Descendants Homecoming Day, we will continue to honor the family legacies of those listed on the back of Boundless and the communities they built.”

Nov. 11 Schedule

10 a.m.-5 p.m. - Living History and USCT Reenactors on the Grounds

10-11:30 a.m. - Family Activities

11-11:30 a.m. - USCT Reenactor Clark Morgan of the Ohio 5th Speaks at Boundless

11 a.m.-12 p.m. - Spanish Language Tour

12 p.m. - Gospel Selection by Dr. Andrena Evans, USCT Descendant in Reception Hall

12:30 p.m. - Premiere of a new short film chronicling the oral histories of USCT descendants, by filmmaker Adam Alphin

1:30 p.m. - Lecture by Dr. Sherwin Bryant, Associate Professor of African American Studies and History, and Director of the Center for African American History at North Western University. Presented by NC Humanities.

3 p.m. - Tour of Boundless and the PNC USCT Park with Daniel Jones, CAM Cultural Curator

