Brunswick Co. commissioners to consider additional funds for water treatment plant expansion

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners is set to discuss the years-long expansion project for the water treatment plant in the Northwest community Monday night, Oct. 16.

The request to amend the county’s contract with for the engineering and construction comes from Brent Lockamy, deputy director - design and construction at Brunswick County Public Utilities.

Per the request, construction has been delayed due to supply chain issues, weather, repeated work and other factors. The request asks for about $3.4 million more, bringing the total contract to $24.2 million.

The facility was previously expected to be finished by the end of the year, but the scope of the work has expanded. Officials don’t think it will be finished until the end of 2024.

You can find the meeting agenda on the county’s website.

