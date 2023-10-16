Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Body found inside train car full of corn at Tyson plant

A man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead...
A man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead County, Arkansas, on Monday.(Hempstead County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas, Fred Gamble and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA/Gray News) - Crews are investigating after a body was found in a train car carrying corn that was being delivered to the Tyson plant in Hempstead County, Arkansas, near Fulton.

The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office said that around 4:20 a.m. on Monday, workers were unloading a train car filled with corn at the food manufacturer’s plant near Fulton when at some point, they spotted a human arm and called authorities.

The decomposed body of a man was pulled from the train car.

Officials say there was no ID on the body; it has been sent out for an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office says the train car left Mexico empty and was filled with corn in Missouri. Its last stop was Fulton.

An investigation is underway after a man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying...
An investigation is underway after a man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead County, Arkansas, on Monday.(Hempstead County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Downtown Wilmington
Wilmington police investigating downtown shooting
Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash.
Pilot released from hospital after single-engine plane crash in Southport
Homeless encampment
Wilmington police to clear out homeless encampment on N Kerr Ave.
“I believe a stray bullet basically went through the top window of our door and into our pastry...
Local businesses react to shooting in downtown Wilmington
Authorities respond to fatal U.S. 17 crash Saturday

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
FILE - Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday,...
Judge imposes narrow gag order on Trump in 2020 election case
In this photo released by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, police respond to the scene of a...
Semi-truck driver killed when Colorado train derails, spilling train cars and coal onto a highway
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed building following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza...
Humanitarian aid is stuck at Gaza-Egypt border as Israeli siege strains hospitals, water supply
The Friends of Carolina Beach Parks and Greenways is inviting the community to a skate festival...
Skate festival and kid business fair announced; skatepark expansion coming soon