Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating two shootings

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, Oct. 16, that it is investigating two separate shootings that occurred on Sunday.

“Each shooting occurred in a different location but both appear to be related to each other. Both victims are being medically treated. No arrests have been made at this time. More details will be released as they are available,” the announcement states.

