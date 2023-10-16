Authorities respond to fatal U.S. 17 crash Saturday
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities responded to a fatal crash on U.S. 17 near Pandy Ann Lane and Pender EMS and Fire Station 18 on Saturday, Oct. 14.
According to a North Carolina State Highway Patrol representative, first responders were notified of the crash just before 6 a.m.
As of this time, the number of people involved in this incident has not been made available. Updates will be provided as more details become available.
