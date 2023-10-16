Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Authorities respond to fatal U.S. 17 crash Saturday

(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities responded to a fatal crash on U.S. 17 near Pandy Ann Lane and Pender EMS and Fire Station 18 on Saturday, Oct. 14.

According to a North Carolina State Highway Patrol representative, first responders were notified of the crash just before 6 a.m.

As of this time, the number of people involved in this incident has not been made available. Updates will be provided as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Downtown Wilmington
Wilmington Police investigating shooting in Downtown Wilmington
Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash.
Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash, pilot transported to hospital after self-ejecting from plane
Homeless encampment
Wilmington police to clear out homeless encampment on N Kerr Ave.
Sunset Beach Police pictured with Norris Baker who biked from Oregon to Sunset Beach, NC.
Sunset Beach Police officers escort man who biked from Oregon to North Carolina
A Kansas couple said they can’t move on with building their dream home because of an area HVAC...
Couple says they are out nearly $30K building home; DA’s office investigating HVAC company

Latest News

Joseph Clayton Ray
Wilmington police looking for missing man
Alan Ward Monteath
Wilmington PD looking for missing man
Angela Maria Branch
WPD looking for missing woman
Earl Jumal Anderson
Wilmington police looking for missing man