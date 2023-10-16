Senior Connect
Authorities investigating after fire near Clarendon

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an investigation is underway following a fire near Clarendon.

According to the sheriff’s office incident report, a deputy responded just after 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, to a structure fire in the 100 block of Ruth Drive.

“The Fire Marshall was called. This case is still under investigation,” the report states.

