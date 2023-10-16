Senior Connect
NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher to host Cape Fear Festival of Trees starting Nov. 17

Cape Fear Festival of Trees
Cape Fear Festival of Trees(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - Guests at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher will soon get to see uniquely decorated trees throughout the exhibits.

Lower Cape Fear LifeCare’s annual Cape Fear Festival of Trees is set to be displayed at the aquarium from Nov. 17 through Jan. 2.

“We’re excited to be partnering with the Aquarium at Fort Fisher again this year,” Katie Tate, director of foundation, said. “It is the perfect space to complement the more than 50 trees displayed during the festival. This year, the festival begins a little earlier than in past years, which gives even more people the chance to enjoy the decorated trees.”

Last year’s festival included trees themed after flowers, bees, local business and more.

“Each year offers guests something different as sponsors pick their own tree themes,” Tate said. “Some chose a theme that represents their mission, plays off a current popular trend, focuses on the services or products that the particular business offers, or honors and remembers loved ones.”

You can browse the trees with a regular ticket to the aquarium, which must be bought online in advance of your visit.

