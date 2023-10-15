Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington Police investigating shooting in Downtown Wilmington

Shooting in Downtown Wilmington
Shooting in Downtown Wilmington(MGN)
By Mara McJilton and WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Downtown Wilmington.

Officers were on 2nd Street when they heard several gunshots around 2:15 a.m. As they ran in the direction of the gunfire, more shots were fired. There was also ShotSpotter notification.

Officers found one man on Princess Street with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

This is an on-going investigation. Anyone with information is asked to please call WPD at 910-343-3609 or use the anonymous Tip 411 app.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeless encampment
Wilmington police to clear out homeless encampment on N Kerr Ave.
The high school football season continues with Week 9 of Friday Night Football.
Friday Night Football: Week 9
A Kansas couple said they can’t move on with building their dream home because of an area HVAC...
Couple says they are out nearly $30K building home; DA’s office investigating HVAC company
One of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe's annual Pow Wows
51st annual Waccamaw Siouan Pow wow set for Oct. 20-21
Katherine Pace
Wilmington police locate missing UNCW student

Latest News

Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash.
Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash, pilot transported to hospital after self-ejecting from plane
Sunset Beach Police pictured with Norris Baker who biked from Oregon to Sunset Beach, NC.
Sunset Beach Police officers escort man who biked from Oregon to North Carolina
Filling glass of water from stainless steel kitchen faucet.
Brunswick County Public Utilities flushing water mains, residents may notice changes in tap water
“He wanted to make this world a better place for everyone that he came in contact with and I am...
Hundreds come together in honor of fallen trooper