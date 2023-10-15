Wilmington Police investigating shooting in Downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Downtown Wilmington.

Officers were on 2nd Street when they heard several gunshots around 2:15 a.m. As they ran in the direction of the gunfire, more shots were fired. There was also ShotSpotter notification.

Officers found one man on Princess Street with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

This is an on-going investigation. Anyone with information is asked to please call WPD at 910-343-3609 or use the anonymous Tip 411 app.

