Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash, pilot transported to hospital after self-ejecting from plane

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - A single engine plane crashed near Faith Blvd. and Long Beach Rd. in Southport on Sunday morning.

The Southport Fire Department was called to the scene around 8 o’clock Sunday morning along with other local law enforcement.

Officials say the pilot self-ejected before crashing, and is being transported to the hospital. It’s not clear how serious their injuries are.

The downed plane is blocking the entrance of Faith Blvd. and is expected to cause traffic delays for a while.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

