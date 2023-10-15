Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash, pilot transported to hospital after self-ejecting from plane

Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash.
Southport Fire Dept. responding to plane crash.(Southport Fire Department)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - A single engine plane crashed near Faith Blvd. and Long Beach Rd. in Southport on Sunday morning.

The Southport Fire Department was called to the scene around 8 o’clock Sunday morning along with other local law enforcement.

Officials say the pilot self-ejected before crashing, and is being transported to the hospital. It’s not clear how serious their injuries are.

The downed plane is blocking the entrance of Faith Blvd. and is expected to cause traffic delays for a while.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeless encampment
Wilmington police to clear out homeless encampment on N Kerr Ave.
The high school football season continues with Week 9 of Friday Night Football.
Friday Night Football: Week 9
A Kansas couple said they can’t move on with building their dream home because of an area HVAC...
Couple says they are out nearly $30K building home; DA’s office investigating HVAC company
One of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe's annual Pow Wows
51st annual Waccamaw Siouan Pow wow set for Oct. 20-21
Katherine Pace
Wilmington police locate missing UNCW student

Latest News

Shooting in Downtown Wilmington
Wilmington Police investigating shooting in Downtown Wilmington
Sunset Beach Police pictured with Norris Baker who biked from Oregon to Sunset Beach, NC.
Sunset Beach Police officers escort man who biked from Oregon to North Carolina
Filling glass of water from stainless steel kitchen faucet.
Brunswick County Public Utilities flushing water mains, residents may notice changes in tap water
“He wanted to make this world a better place for everyone that he came in contact with and I am...
Hundreds come together in honor of fallen trooper