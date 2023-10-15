First Alert Forecast: cool for a spell

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - That jacket looks good on you! The latest fall cold front has passed and opened a period of cooler temperatures for the Cape Fear Region. Expect readings in the upper 60s and lower 70s Sunday, upper 40s and lower 50s Sunday night, middle and upper 60s Monday, and middle and upper 40s Monday night.

Cloud cover will be variable as the weekend yields to the new work week. After periods of generous sunshine early Sunday, batches of overcast could support a fleeting sprinkle or shower Sunday afternoon and evening. Clouds and rogue sprinkles ought to periodically clear through Monday; enjoy lots of bright autumn sunshine through midweek.

In the tropics, Sean and its remnants are just about to be gone. An eastern disturbance called Invest 94L continues to carry high development odds as it worms its way toward the Caribbean Islands by the weekend. Your First Alert Weather Team has lots of time to watch this feature and, thankfully, there are no definable threats to the Carolinas as of now.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

The final quarter of Atlantic Hurricane Season is here. Finish strong with wect.com/hurricane.

