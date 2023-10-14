Sunset Beach Police officers escort man who biked from Oregon to North Carolina

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Sunset Beach Police officers escorted a man who biked from the West Coast to the East Coast.

Norris Baker started biking in Sunset Beach, Oregon several months ago and arrived in Sunset Beach, North Carolina this week to mark the end of his coast-to-coast ride.

“It’s a tradition for those who complete such a ride to put their tires in the Pacific at the start and in the Atlantic at the finish. It was an honor to help with your journey,” Sunset Beach PD wrote in a social media post.

Sunset officers escorted Norris Baker on his last leg of a coast to coast bike ride. Norris set off several months ago... Posted by Sunset Beach Police Department on Saturday, October 14, 2023

