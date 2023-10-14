Senior Connect
Novant Health provides healthcare screenings at barbershops

Novant Health Barbershop Initiative
Novant Health Barbershop Initiative
By Delaney Tarpley
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - People looking to get a haircut Friday were also able to get so much more: knowledge about their health.

Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center held its first of four barbershop initiatives this fall, visiting Just Cut It, Shear Elegance and Paola’s Hair Salon.

Team members offered visitors blood pressure checks, health information, physical referrals and vaccines. One practitioner talked about how it’s important to get your blood pressure checked in particular.

“Sometimes in patients with high blood pressure, they feel completely normal,” Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner Samantha Seivert said. “They don’t feel sick or tired or any different. It goes undetected in a lot of patients, so going to your doctor on a regular basis or getting your blood pressure checked at an event like this, or even having a blood pressure cuff at home is really important so a problem could be addressed as soon as it starts.”

Seivert also says events like this help with healthcare accessibility.

“Sometimes certain areas of the community don’t have as close of access or there are transportation issues, so sometimes it’s difficult for our patients to make it to us in the clinic, so this is an opportunity to meet them where they’re at.”

She also says meeting people out in the community makes them more willing to learn about their own health.

“When we come to them, people who would have never thought to get their blood pressure checked at the doctor are willing to let us help educate them and provide information they might not have received otherwise,” Seivert said.

Novant Health has three more barbershop initiative events coming up.

  • On October 27, they’ll be at Bigg Redd’s, Atmosphere Hair and JB’s Barbershop from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m..
  • On November 11, they’ll be at Just Cut It, Shear Elegance and Paola’s Hair Salon from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m..
  • On November 18, they’ll be at Bigg Redd’s, Atmosphere Hair and JB’s Barbershop from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m..

Appointments are not required.

